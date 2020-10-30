Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand Twitter users respond to Fox News comments

New Zealanders have taken to Twitter to respond to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, after Ingraham's segment claiming New Zealand had set up "quarantine camps" for its citizens.

Ingraham, a right-wing American television host, spread misinformation about New Zealand's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, sharing an old clip of Jacinda Ardern and claiming the Government is "throwing people into quarantine camps".

The Fox News host made the claims on her show yesterday, joining a growing number of right-wing pundits overseas who are casting New Zealand's response as a threat to freedom.

My wife actually had to pay for the gin and tonics she ordered from the bar in her #NZCovidCamps — Allan Alach (@allanalach) October 29, 2020

#NZCovidCamps the coffee should have marshmallows - I don't know how I'm going to cope 😭 pic.twitter.com/P7krzTZwMS — Lynda P (@LyndaRuthPrice) October 29, 2020

"The American left and their media poodles have long held up New Zealand as the model for how to properly deal with a lot of things, including Covid, but anyone who loves freedom should take note because the Kiwis have a terrifying new response to rising Covid case numbers," Ingraham said.

"They're throwing people into quarantine camps."

"No leaving the camp until you're negative," Ingraham adds, putting on a faux New Zealand accent.

However New Zealanders have seen the funnier side of the comments, sharing their photos and photos on Twitter.

The #NZhellhole has even made a comeback.

Back in August New Zealand faced criticism by lockdown opponents overseas who have slammed the Government's Covid policies as too strict.

Two weeks ago the NZ Government rounded up me and 46,000 other innocent people and DETAINED us in this MANDATORY quarantine camp. They forced us all to wear black, the colour of DEATH. My freedoms were VIOLATED. Very upsetting! #NZCovidCamps #NZHellhole pic.twitter.com/mRc3s4Ddfn — Rohan Singh (@haan_singh91) October 29, 2020

With all the farmers locked in #NZCovidCamps the cows (for those in the US, cows are where your milk comes from) wander aimlessly https://t.co/UktdTJU3S5 — Rangi Kemara (@Te_Taipo) October 29, 2020

Actual footage of me in the #NZCovidCamps #NZHellhole this morning at 6am. They let me out briefly, I was followed in the shadows by scary guards, masquerading as bunnies and shore birds. pic.twitter.com/IgN8n80pse — Elizabeth Khan (@lizannelisa) October 29, 2020

When an overseas Twitter account described New Zealand as a "hellhole" because of the country's current lockdown rules, Kiwis on Twitter responded in the best possible way: By sharing photos of their day and describing what life is like in the New Zealand "hellhole" with a good dose of Kiwi sarcasm.

"You can't leave. And you can't easily have people in. And you're back in lockdown in major parts of the country. And the quarantine camps are public knowledge. Your country is a hellhole," the account @LockdownNo replied to a New Zealander on Twitter.

The reply led to a flood of #nzhellhole posts, featuring the many ways Kiwis are making it through lockdown in the country.

One Twitter user's comment even included a photo of a message which was written on a meal during her time in managed isolation.