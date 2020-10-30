Neighbour's nasty letter calls Melbourne chalk artist 'pretentious p**ck'

Melbourne mum Fiona Cracknell has been creating impressive chalk drawings for her neighbourhood during lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Fiona Crackwell's chalk drawings are loved by people who have seen photos of them across the world.

But one person in the Melbourne mum's neighbourhood is not a fan, sending a complaint to the local council and leaving a copy of the nasty letter in her mailbox.

Crackwell shared the letter she received on her Facebook group saying she couldn't believe it.

The anonymous complainant labelled the art destructive graffiti, said it wasn't allowed on a council footpath and was dangerous to the community because it could cause people to slip.

"I've copied this letter to the pretentious p**cks at that house in the hope they will see this letter as a warning and cease their crap," they wrote.

The letter Fiona Cracknell found in her mailbox. Photo / Supplied

The neighbour believes the chalk drawings are dangerous. Photo / Supplied

"They may also get it into their skulls that graffiti of council land is illegal. Placing the lives of locals at risk."

They finished the letter by asking who they would sue, the "pretentious p**cks" or the Hume City Council.

Crackwell said all she was doing was bringing joy to the community.

"Not cause drama and second, the council loves it," she said. "For the first time in ages I have brought positive news to Gladstone Park.

Most people love Ms Cracknell's impressive work. Photo / Cracknell Chalk drawings/Facebook

"I cannot believe this! I am really upset and angry. All I wanted was to make people smile at a time they needed it the most."

Crackwell was inundated with support, with hundreds of fans commenting they wanted the art to stay.

The Melbourne mum wanted to spark some joy in lockdown. Photo / Cracknell Chalk drawings/Facebook

"Times have been hard as of recently and you've been able to bring … a lot of positivity across communities," one woman wrote.

Her designs have caught attention around the world. Photo / Cracknell Chalk drawings/Facebook

"I mean I'm in Geelong!! And I know about your amazing artwork! If this goes further I will happily sign a petition. You must stay!!! It's not permanent or needs chemicals to remove, I don't see how it can be 'graffiti'.

"People need to lighten up a bit."

Another woman wrote, "That's is absolutely crazy, I'm so sorry you had to go through that as you bring so much joy. There's always one in the pack unfortunately."

One person asked Crackwell to do a Trolls movie theme for next week and nominate all the haters and trolls in the neighbourhood.

"Success is the best form of revenge," another fan said.

Crackwell did several media interviews as a result today, with people joking "Debbie downer" had made her famous and would no doubt be angry about all the further support.

It looks as if the Hume City Council is also on Crackwell's side.

A council spokesperson said, "Chalk messages and drawings on streets have been developed by children and adults alike during the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing hope and joy to Victorians during this difficult time.

"Council will not issue any fines for these drawings or ask for them to be removed."