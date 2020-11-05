Covid 19 coronavirus: Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh ordered to quarantine after case on film set

Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine have to self isolate after a crew member on their new movie tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh have been ordered into quarantine after a crew member on their new movie tested positive for coronavirus.

Filming on Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling has been stopped following the diagnosis and those working on the set, including the three stars, have been asked to isolate.

According to Deadline, the person who tested positive was not a member of the principal cast but was someone who was "in close enough proximity to them that the shut down was deemed necessary to find out if anyone else on the production has been exposed".

As yet, there has only been one confirmed positive test among those working on the set.

Production on the movie – which has been following strict protocols due to the pandemic, including regular testing – is expected to resume in Los Angeles as soon as the 14-day quarantine period ends.

The psychological thriller – which also stars Gemma Chan and KiKi Lane - is set in a utopian community of 1950s California and focuses on a housewife who discovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but it is known that Little Women star Pugh will play the housewife, whilst Lane, 28, has been drafted in as a replacement for Dakota Johnson, who bowed out of the movie due to scheduling conflicts.

It is not the only scheduling problem that has affected the project, as former One Direction singer Styles signed up after Shia LaBeouf had to depart the film.