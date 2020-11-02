More Kardashian backlash: Kendall Jenner slammed for huge party amid Coronavirus pandemic

Kendall Jenner is the latest family member to face backlash for her huge birthday party, after Kim Kardashian was called 'tone-deaf' for 40th. Photo / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has been slammed for her huge 25th birthday party, where attendees weren't wearing masks or social distancing.

Jenner threw her combined birthday and Halloween bash at Harriet's Rooftop atop the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, seemingly with hundreds of celebrity guests.

Every guest and employee on site had to get a negative rapid COVID-19 test on site before entering the party, according to E! Online, but fans were still left unimpressed.

Kendall had apparently asked guests not to post any photos online, however they did not oblige.

"NO SOCIAL MEDIA," read a card at the party. "Take all of the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind."

Kendall asked her guests not to post any photos on social media. Photo / Supplied

Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner was the biggest offender, posting a lot of photos to her Instagram Story throughout the night.

"OK Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween," said one Twitter user.

Kendall blew out her candles as a masked worker recoiled while holding the cake. Photo / Supplied

"Kendall Jenner really threw a big a** party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a 'no social media' rule so people wouldn't find out about it …" wrote another user.

One fan was particularly upset with guest Jaden Smith for his costume wearing an asthma mask.

"There's just something so inhumane about Jaden Smith wearing an oxygen mask as a costume," they wrote.

Jaden Smith's costumes mocked COVID and asthma sufferers. Photo / Supplied

Another added: "Jaden Smith dressing up as a COVID patient for Halloween. apart from attending that Kendall Jenner party, he's making fun of the situation. my mom and my aunt are asthmatic, and they were rushed to the hospital with oxygen many times. i'm beyond disgusted."

"This Halloween/birthday party for Kendall Jenner with a s**t ton of people, 0 social distancing and the only people wearing masks are the service workers. Eat the rich. I hate it here," said another.

The Halloween party comes after sister Kim Kardashian was based online for flying her own guests to a private island for her birthday week.

"Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment," the reality television star wrote in a tweet, sharing photos from the trip.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is #thisis40."

People weren't impressed.

"The tone deafness of celebrities and influencers has been amplified during this pandemic," K Matt wrote on Twitter. "Whatever possessed Kim Kardashian to make an entire thread about her lavish birthday trip that with or without a pandemic 99.9% of people can't afford is beyond me."

"Girl this is not 40, this is $$ and Doctors. Stop spreading a false image and passing it off for #thisis40," another said.

"For my birthday I was sent a notice of unemployment I haven't seen my mom since March! Hopefully you're happy on your island of fun vacation," another wrote to the star on Twitter.

"Very selfish when people are dying and loosing their jobs … also doubt it very much that all 20+ people that attended isolated prior," another said on Instagram.