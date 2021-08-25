Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Royal New Zealand Ballet's lockdown livestream before The Firebird performance online

Royal New Zealand Ballet soloist Ana Gallardo Lobaina. Photo / Royal New Zealand Ballet via Facebook

Ballet fans rejoice: the Royal New Zealand Ballet dancers are lacing up their pointe shoes for a special lockdown performance.

The dance company announced an "online extravaganza" for Friday on social media. The post also made reference to Health Minister Chris Hipkins' presser blunder.

"Diligently following Government advice," the Royal New Zealand Ballet shared on Facebook alongside photos of their dancers rehearsing in their lockdown bubbles. The company is hosting a free day of live-streamed activities to entertain New Zealanders in their lockdown bubbles.

"Spread your... wings as The Firebird comes to you! Join us for an all day online extravaganza on Friday, before we go live with The Firebird online on Friday night."

The dance company teased fun activities, tutorials, and Q+As for ballet fans on Friday.

The day of "pre-show excitement" is a curtain-raiser for the company's online broadcast of The Firebird.

"This Royal New Zealand Ballet-commissioned production of The Firebird is made for a new time and a new generation by choreographer in residence and multi-award-winning choreographer for stage and screen Loughlan Prior," the description of the performance reads.

"First staged in Paris in 1910, Stravinsky's Firebird changed the direction of ballet. Created with designer Tracy Grant Lord, lighting designer Jon Buswell and Wellington VFX masters POW Studios, Prior's epic re-telling is one in which the natural world is threatened and humanity is staring into the abyss of extinction.

"It is a moving and inspiring tale of human folly, redemption and renewal."

The broadcast of The Firebird can be purchased for between $20 and $100.

The ballet company has also offered an online masterclass so far this lockdown, which is available on its website.

During the Covid-19 lockdown last April, the RNZB offered free broadcasts of recent performances via Facebook Premiere, including Hansel & Gretel.