Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Conversations with Friends review: Not Normal People

5 minutes to read
Conversations with Friends. Photo / Supplied

Conversations with Friends. Photo / Supplied

By , Zanna Gillespie

Greg and Zanna explore the new normal.

SCORES
Great new relationships: 4
Great old relationships: 5

SHE SAW
There was an episode of Normal People, the television adaption of another of Sally Rooney's books, in which I cried

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.