With that in mind, if you’re heading along to the sold-out shows tonight or tomorrow, here’s everything you need to know – from how to get there to what to expect on the night.

When does the show start?

Gates open at Eden Park on 5pm on Friday and Saturday, with support acts Shone, Ayra Starr and Emmanuel Kelly expected to start performing from 5.30pm.

Coldplay are expected to start performing from 8.15pm.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and bass player Guy Berryman perform at Eden Park. Photo / Hayden Woodward

How to get there

Your concert ticket comes with free transport from Eden Park on regular trains, buses and special event buses. Mobility parking on Cricket Avenue is accessible via Walters Road for ticket-holders with mobility parking permits.

Bus

Special event buses will travel to and from the North Shore using the Eden Park Transport Hub on the corner of Reimers Avenue and Sandringham Road, while buses from the city centre will pick up and drop off passengers at 401 New North Road. Buses heading to the concert will depart every 10 minutes from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, while buses leaving after the concert will depart an hour after the event finishes.

Train

Train travel is included with your Coldplay ticket from 3pm.

Following the show, trains will use both platforms at Kingsland Station to depart toward the city. To head west, use both platforms at Morningside Station.

Rideshare

Rideshare services and drop-off areas are located at the Dominion Road end of Bellwood Ave and Morningside Drive.

Roads around Eden Park will be closed during the event and parking restrictions will be in place, so expect delays.

The Coldplay Fan Trail

Auckland Transport has organised a walking trail for concertgoers heading from the CBD to Eden Park, including stops for snacks, to hear a DJ, make signs, and more activities.

What’s the weather forecast?

Rain is forecast for Auckland today, possibly heavy in some areas - but is expected to ease to a few showers by the early evening. Bring a light jacket or rain poncho with you to the show just in case.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy weather is forecast for Saturday evening.

You can find more weather information here.

What to bring, and what not to bring

There are some restrictions on what you can bring inside the venue. You can bring a bag no larger than A4 size, as well as signs, banners or flags – as long as they don’t have poles or political messaging on them.

In case of rain, leave your umbrella at home, but make sure to bring a poncho or a rain jacket.

You can bring an empty one-litre water bottle; lids will be removed before entering the stadium floor. You can bring small amounts of food you’ve prepared yourself, but there will be plenty of food and drink options available for cashless purchase at the venue.

Portable chairs or seats, alcohol purchased outside the stadium, drugs, aerosol cans, breakable containers, knives, fireworks and chilly bins are among the prohibited items. You can find the full list on Eden Park’s website here.

If you’re planning to bring young children to the concert or experience sound sensitivity yourself, the Kennards Hire Sound Sensitivity Stations at Eden Park will be giving out free earplugs on the night - one portable station, and one in the South Stand on Level 3 next to the Access Community Health Sensory Room.