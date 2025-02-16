Advertisement
Cirque du Soleil in NZ: Long-running show Corteo to have Kiwi residency at Spark Arena from October

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

After wowing Kiwi audiences in 2023, the famed touring circus returns in October for a special Spark Arena residency. Video / Cirque du Soleil

World-renowned circus company Cirque du Soleil will bring one of its longest-running and most beloved touring shows to Auckland’s Spark Arena this October.

Corteo, which premiered in Montreal under a Big Top tent in April 2005, has wowed more than 12 million spectators in 30 countries and will have a Kiwi residency from October 30, 2025.

The story, which is portrayed through a mix of performance art, comedy, music, illusions and acrobatics, tells the whimsical tale of a festive parade imagined by a clown.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, revolves around the story of a festive parade imagined by a clown. Photo / Maja Prgomet
Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, revolves around the story of a festive parade imagined by a clown. Photo / Maja Prgomet

Corteo means “cortege” in Italian, and the show is said to thematically juxtapose the big and small, ridiculous and tragic, and the “magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection”.

In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other. This provides a special perspective of the show and a performer’s-eye-view of the audience.

TEG Group chief executive Geoff Jones said fans would be “blown away” by Corteo. “This show is everything that you love about Cirque du Soleil and so much more”.

The company last brought the magic of Cirque Du Soleil to Aotearoa in 2023 with the ice-themed show Crystal set on a rink-style stage at Spark Arena.

“Full of elite ice skaters and jaw-dropping acrobats, the show takes place at Auckland’s Spark Arena on a frozen playground and is something that everyone, no matter their age, can enjoy,” Herald reviewer Lillie Rohan said at the time. “Last night’s crowd saw young children and their grandparents, teens and their middle-aged parents. When we say everyone was there, we mean it.”

In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage for Corteo is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half. Photo / Aldo Arguello
In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage for Corteo is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half. Photo / Aldo Arguello

Jones said it was no secret Kiwis had a deep love for Cirque du Soleil and the company was proud to keep bringing its shows to Aotearoa.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with this incredible organisation. It is a privilege to work with such a talented group of people who embrace boundless creativity,” he said.

“We look forward to bringing Corteo to Auckland and know it will create long-lasting memories for those who are lucky enough to see it.”

Ticket information

Tickets for Corteo in Auckland are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting Tuesday, February 18, at 11am.

For a free subscription, visit clubcirque.com.

General sales start Monday, February 24, at noon via cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Performance schedule

  • Thursday, October 30, 2025, 7.30pm
  • Friday, October 31, 2025, 7.30pm
  • Saturday, November 1, 2025, noon, 4pm & 8pm
  • Sunday, November 2, 2025, noon & 4pm.
