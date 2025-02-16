In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other. This provides a special perspective of the show and a performer’s-eye-view of the audience.

TEG Group chief executive Geoff Jones said fans would be “blown away” by Corteo. “This show is everything that you love about Cirque du Soleil and so much more”.

The company last brought the magic of Cirque Du Soleil to Aotearoa in 2023 with the ice-themed show Crystal set on a rink-style stage at Spark Arena.

“Full of elite ice skaters and jaw-dropping acrobats, the show takes place at Auckland’s Spark Arena on a frozen playground and is something that everyone, no matter their age, can enjoy,” Herald reviewer Lillie Rohan said at the time. “Last night’s crowd saw young children and their grandparents, teens and their middle-aged parents. When we say everyone was there, we mean it.”

Jones said it was no secret Kiwis had a deep love for Cirque du Soleil and the company was proud to keep bringing its shows to Aotearoa.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with this incredible organisation. It is a privilege to work with such a talented group of people who embrace boundless creativity,” he said.

“We look forward to bringing Corteo to Auckland and know it will create long-lasting memories for those who are lucky enough to see it.”

Ticket information

Tickets for Corteo in Auckland are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting Tuesday, February 18, at 11am.

For a free subscription, visit clubcirque.com.

General sales start Monday, February 24, at noon via cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Performance schedule