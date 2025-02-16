World-renowned circus company Cirque du Soleil will bring one of its longest-running and most beloved touring shows to Auckland’s Spark Arena this October.
Corteo, which premiered in Montreal under a Big Top tent in April 2005, has wowed more than 12 million spectators in 30 countries and will have a Kiwi residency from October 30, 2025.
The story, which is portrayed through a mix of performance art, comedy, music, illusions and acrobatics, tells the whimsical tale of a festive parade imagined by a clown.
Corteo means “cortege” in Italian, and the show is said to thematically juxtapose the big and small, ridiculous and tragic, and the “magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection”.