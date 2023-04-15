Kiarnna Kaleah Marie. Photo / Supplied

Reality stars and Kiwi circus royalty Kiarnna and Kaleah Weber got the call-up of a lifetime recently.

The pair have completed a multi-city tour with Cirque Vargas, which is based in California but took them to Nevada and New York.

The sisters are part of the Weber family, who founded New Zealand’s Weber Bros Circus. The Bravo reality show The Circus follows Harry and Marie Weber and their eight children, who are all part of the family business.

The third season premiered this weekend and captures the sisters’ US trip as well as their rejoining the family circus that was performing in Perth.

“Mum got the call from Circus Vargas, just like us a family-run affair,” Kiarnna tells Spy.

“Their two oldest daughters are exactly the same age as Kaleah and I and perform on stage too. So it was a big surprise.”

Kiarnna, 24, and Kaleah, 20, have both been performing since the age of 4 and defy gravity on the trapeze.

Joining them on their US debut was Kiarnna’s fiance Ivan de Souza, who also works for Weber and performs death-defying motorcycle stunts.

Kiarnna says Kaleah was very blase about performing and just nails it every time, whereas she was nervous as it was the first time they had performed in someone else’s circus.

To help them in the air, they called in former Weber performer Ricardo Espana, who is back living in the US. He and wife Renata joined them in the Vargas show.

“Ricardo was our secret weapon,” says Kiarnna.

“He was my old performance partner and he was back living in Texas, so we flew him into San Diego to perform with me.”

Kiarnna and Ricardo went straight into rehearsals for an act they hadn’t done together in two years and she says it was hard on her body to get back to it from nowhere – and flying through the air is not for the faint-hearted.

“The power winch that we used to pull up above the stage had two buttons, one up and one down. Neither was labelled, so at one point we both nearly fell as it went the opposite way to what we were expecting.

“That would have been game over 10m above concrete.”

Las Vegas delivered the good times the girls dreamed of.

“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas! We had so much fun,” says Kiarnna, still smiling at their first night.

The pair stayed in an incredible suite at Planet Hollywood and enjoyed the casino, had an amazing trip by helicopter to the Grand Canyon and then checked out a circus but not of the family kind.

“We all went to an R18 circus, which was insane,” Kiarnna says.

The girls’ TV fame has brought them new fans.

“We get lots of people coming up to us now saying they watch the TV show,” Kiarnna says. “Some even give us gifts. One girl in Perth brought us cupcakes she’d made for us, which was so sweet of her.

“It’s such a thrill knowing we get to entertain on stage on TV now, we are super lucky.”