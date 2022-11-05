Cirque du Soleil will wow Kiwi audiences on ice next year. Photo / Matt Beard

For the first time ever, Cirque du Soleil will hit the ice in Christchurch next winter.

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal production will see world-famous circus acts performed on ice, premiering in Christchurch’s Horncastle Arena in June 2023.

The show will then travel from Christchurch to Auckland, finishing at Spark Arena in July.

Including seven traditional gravity-defying circus disciplines, the production will also feature figure skating and extreme skating - neither of which have featured in prevvious Cirque du Soleil productions.

Since its debut in 2017, Crystal has wowed over a million people worldwide with its blend of skating with acrobatics and aerial feats.

Crystal’s artistic director Robert Tannion says the show is full of “firsts” for the production.

“It has really helped shift our perspective on the interesting ways that the circus arts continue to evolve.

The show will include death-defying feats on ice. Photo / Matt Beard

“The performance itself is all about perspective – how we see ourselves is a direct reflection of how we see the world. It’s a magical story that springs to life on the ice and we can’t wait to bring it to New Zealand in 2023.”

CEO of ticketing agent TEG, Geoff Jones, says it’s no secret that Aussies - and Kiwis - love the circus.

“We know fans will be blown away by Crystal. This show is everything that you love about Cirque Du Soleil and so much more. We look forward to bringing Crystal to Australia and know it will create beautiful memories for those who are lucky enough to see it.”

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, November 16.

Cirque du Soleil Crystal NZ performances:

Friday June 16, Christchurch, Horncastle Arena

Saturday June 17, Christchurch, Horncastle Arena - 4pm & 8pm

Sunday June 18, Christchurch, Horncastle Arena - 1pm & 5pm

Tuesday July 4, Spark Arena, Auckland

Wednesday July 5, Spark Arena, Auckland

Saturday July 8, Spark Arena, Auckland - 4pm & 8pm

Sunday July 9, Spark Arena, Auckland - 1pm & 5pm