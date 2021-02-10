Chris Hemsworth collapses after intense rope workout video amid Thor filming

Chris Hemsworth has once again stunned fans with his extremely toned physique and god-like fitness in a new Instagram video. Photo / Instagram / Chris Hemsworth

Bulked-up star Chris Hemsworth has proven yet again that, much like his lightning god character Thor, his strength is other-worldly.

The ripped star, who is currently the biggest he's ever been as filming for Thor: Love And Thunder continues, gave fans a glimpse of how he maintains his incredible physique on Tuesday, sharing a workout video that will leave you feeling tremendously slack.

The 37-year-old actor was filmed pulling a weight with a rope while his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, sat on a sled at the other end, encouraging the star as he completed the challenge.

"Cheers to the world's laziest trainer @zocobodypro for a fun session @centrfit," Hemsworth cheekily captioned the post, adding the hashtag, Thor: Love And Thunder.

In the footage, Zocchi – who revealed he weighs around 75kg – is heard chanting: "I want to go back. I want to go back. Send me back," as Hemsworth runs while pushing him on the sled. The Byron Bay local completed the exercise twice, exclaiming "so easy" at the end, before collapsing to the floor in an exhausted slump.

"Good work big dog. Oh … he's going to be sick," a man is heard saying off camera.

In the comments on the video, followers were in awe.

"This just called me lazy in 15 languages," one wrote.

"Your level of fitness is starting to annoy me," actress Jaimie Alexander joked.

"Damn that's hard work!" photographer Jasin Boland added.

It comes after the body double of the Hollywood heart-throb revealed he's eating seven meals a day to try and keep up with the star's enormous size.

As the Thor actor struts around Byron Bay and Sydney looking extremely beefed up, the man who steps in for him, Bobby Holland Hanton, says he's making his job even harder.

"Everyone is like, 'Wow look at the size and him,' and I'm like, 'Yeah that's brilliant, I'm that guy's double,' so I text him, I'm like, 'Thanks very much dude, you've just made this even harder,'" he told Fitzy and Wippa on Australian radio station, Nova, this week.

"I train with him a lot, we train all the time, we're on the same diet regime and training.

"He's the biggest though he's ever been so I have to be the biggest I've ever been which is a challenge, but I'm up for it."

Hemsworth eats seven meals a day and they need to be the right meals at the right time, which means his stunt double has to do the same.

"Every two hours we are eating, it's become a chore, I don't enjoy eating at all, every two hours it's like get calories in, training twice a day, it's full on," he told the show.

"We're training so much, we are packing on so much size, it's difficult on the body.

"I find carrying around the extra weight is difficult and hard to maintain on the ligaments."

Holland Hanton said the strain didn't impact Hemsworth as much.

"He's all good, look at him, he's a man mountain," he said.

Hemsworth sent Instagram into a frenzy over his physique just a few weeks ago when he posted a simple family snap. The image, which shows Hemsworth with his wife and two young children standing on rocks at Australia's picturesque Lord Howe Island, inspired many comments on the Thor actor's body.

"I think you can see Chris' abs from space!" Commented one Instagram user. While another marvelled: "You arm is as big as my leg."

Hemsworth is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. The fourth Thor film is being directed by acclaimed New Zealand director Taika Waititi.