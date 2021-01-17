Matt Damon lands in Sydney for Thor: Love and Thunder role

Matt Damon and his family have arrived in Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Matt Damon is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he starts quarantine in Sydney ahead of production of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Damon and his family arrived in Sydney yesterday on a private jet and will serve quarantine in a private facility.

His Thor: Love and Thunder co-stars, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Tessa Thompson are currently doing their quarantine in a government hotel. Natalie Portman, who reprises her role as Jane Foster, has been in Australia for several months.

Damon's role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will film in Sydney under director Taika Waititi, remains a mystery. Eagle-eyed fans will have previously spotted Damon in Thor: Ragnarok, cameoing as an actor playing Loki in a stage play in Asgard.



It may be that Damon will play the same actor again but he may also be slated for a larger role – going through mandatory quarantine seems like a lot for a quick cameo.

Damon and his family have previously spent months in Australia, renting out a home in Byron Bay area near friends Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. There was speculation he had been close to buying an Australian holiday getaway.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth Thor movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been confirmed to be drawing for The Mighty Thor comic books run in which Jane Foster is imbued with the godly powers of Thor.

The last we saw the character, Thor was headed back out into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, which is why Pratt, Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Pom Klementieff are all in Sydney for the production.

Christian Bale will also be in Thor: Love and Thunder as the villain.

The Thor: Love and Thunder production is expected to spend $178 million in the local economy, create 2500 jobs and use the services of 1650 Australian businesses. The production was lured by a $24.1m location incentive from the NSW and Australian governments.

Last year, Marvel filmed upcoming MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Sydney's Fox Studios.

Australia's relative success in handling the coronavirus pandemic has supercharged the number of film and TV productions currently in the country, some of which were committed before the pandemic and some which were announced in the wake.

Actors that are currently in Australia on various productions include Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, Paul Mescal and Tom Hanks.

