Celebrity Treasure Island: A new captain and a surprising win

According to Angela Bloomfield cracking an egg on your head results in a smile on your dial. Photo / TVNZ

Let's pick up where we left off with Lance Savali from Repo and Chris Parker from Katipō sneaking out of their respective teams at night time for a not so secret rendevous *gasp*.

Their first mistake was thinking they were going to get away with it, their second mistake was doing it anyway. Boys, am I right?

Hosts Matt Chisholm and Bree Tomasel called out the sketchy behaviour asap and literally, everyone was shaking in their boots, were two people about to be disqualified?

"He is New Zealand's biggest idiot," Joe Daymond smized to the confession cam while talking about Savali's questionable decision.

However, Chisholm and Tomasel went easy and let them off with a warning which was basically the equivalent of the "I'm not mad just disappointed" speech your parents gave you when you snuck out of the house for a party.

The whole situation didn't bode well for Parker back at camp though as Katipō lost the team face-off and had to pick a new captain.

Parker really thought he had it in the bag but acknowledged sneaking out to meet a player from the opposite team probably didn't look good, despite how many (gossip) beans he had previously spilt.

Katipō voted in Lana Searle for a second round at captaincy and Parker sat in the corner sulking while BFF Brynley Stent still in team Repo felt bad for her mate but saw the bigger picture.

"I think they're thinking with their head screwed on."

Say hello to our two captains, Lance Savali for Repo and Lana Searle for Katipō. Photo / TVNZ

Tonight saw the celebs struggle with day 17 on Treasure Island, particularly Parker, it was raining and worst of all, there wasn't any yummy food- or was there?

Stent was clearly missing her BFF, heard Parker's telepathic cries of being hungry and sad so she sneakily send over 3 Tim Tams which he shoved in his gob while meditating that today would be a better day.

Of course, it's going to be a better day, you're eating Tim Tams for breakfast! It's the breakfast of legends.

Katipō competed in another charity challenge and while they're usually boring and not worth recapping, this one was a beauty because it involved smashing eggs on your head and seeing a very happy Angela Bloomfield.

Well done producers, we moved away from the villain narrative… at least for five minutes.



"Smashing eggs on ourselves just seemed to obliterate my bad mood, it was really weird." Bloomfield giggled to the confession cam.

At the team face-off things got very heated. The teams had to fill a pole with water until the key (attached to a buoy) floated to the top, they used the key to unlock the boat paddles, jumped in the boat, paddled out to the ocean, grabbed some planks to build a bridge and then guess what they had to do?

They had to get over it. Kind of symbolic if you ask me.

It looked like Katipō were going to add to their losing streak when Parker shouted to Bloomfield "No Ange! You're wrong!" but the promise of pub feed if they won was clearly enough motivation for them to pull their *beep* together and win - even Repo looked happy for them.

While Katipō were enjoying their fish and chip win, Repo was discussing who they thought would be put up for elimination and the two tricksters aka Savali and Daymond were discussing how their alliance with Stent and Parker would play out if they were put up against each other – keeping in mind Savali has a card to swap out someone in the elimination round.

The two lads decided they would pretend to have an alliance with Stent and Parker, and a separate alliance with Edna Swart but at the end of the day, it was their brotherhood pact that would come first.

Well, well, well. How many webs can Savali tangle himself in before he gets stuck?

The competition is heating up and the number of celebs is thinning out. Photo / TVNZ

Searle, the new Katipō captain, walked into the elimination round, guns blazing, she knew who she had to put up.

Former Miss World contestant and Māori TV reporter Jess Tyson from Katipō faced Instagram star and comedian Joe Daymond from Repo in a combo Savali didn't see coming.

Immediately Savali was nervous, constantly asking Daymond if he should play his card and switch him out for another Repo player but Daymond was certain he would be okay.

"All good," he nervously smiled at Savali.

Famous last words I guess. Unfortunately, after a good battle from Daymond, he had to say goodbye to his Celebrity Treasure Island family while Tyson won herself some pirate gold.

"All good bro, no worries. You bloody idiot," Savali disappointingly told the confession cam. "If I could turn back time I would have played that card."

So what does this mean for Repo? How will the team adjust to having only five players? And will Katipō enjoy the even playing ground?

Come back next week.

For all the inside gossip and behind the scenes stories, listen to Inside Celebrity Treasure Island hosted by S2 contestant Kim Crossman!