Celebrity Treasure Island recap: Drama, drama, drama and a surprising elimination

Team Katipō are struggling to work as a team. Photo / TVNZ

It's day 15 for the celebs on Treasure Island and the cracks are starting to show. That means we are getting what you would expect from reality TV: Drama.

Chris Parker, now a part of Katipō, spent a lot of the episode reminiscing on his time in Repo and the weight that lies heavily on his shoulders.

"Everyone was like we chose you because we need you to bring the team together, we also love how strong you are and how you succeed at absolutely every challenge and also you're going to be so good for morale.

"I feel like I've got a bit of a rough end of the stick," he told the confession cam.

Boy oh boy, I feel like he's gotten the rough end of the stick as well, maybe it would help if Angela Bloomfield handed over the captain stick?

Just kidding, she's holding on to that for dear life. Ain't nobody taking her precious captaincy away. In the words of Amy Winehouse, no, no, no.

Onto the team face-off Katipō and Repo trotted, mimicking Aucklanders - hunched over, looking kind of fed up with life, until host Matt Chisholm threw them a bone and announced they have all made it over halfway through the competition - I wish Cindy would do the same.

Everyone suddenly sparkled and Kim Crossman put it best "Oh my goodness, I'm jazzed, I'm back in the game, suddenly I've got all this energy, I'm feeling bright, delight, let's go."

So off the teams went into a little boat to grab their keys from the ocean. Joe Daymond felt cheeky and started splashing water at Katipō, and it wasn't well received.

"Not today, not today Joe," we heard Parker sternly say. See what I mean? Drama.

I'll skip past the rest of the team face-off though because it was boring, Repo won, again, and back at camp they had a chat over their BBQ goodies to decide who would go up for elimination. Daymond said he would and captain Lance Savali agreed.

But it turned out, Bloomfield isn't the only one with a secret plan as Savali winked at Daymond.

Ooh la la, what could this mean?

Savali, Daymond, Parker and Brynley Stent have an alliance so why would Savali agree to let Daymond go up for elimination?

Ah, he wouldn't, hence the wink. The two lads snuck away to a secret spot where they giggled like schoolboys and revealed their plan to the confession cam.

Lance Savali and Joe Daymond's sneaky alliance is right under everyone's nose. Photo / TVNZ

"The first part of our plan is to put Kim against Jess hoping that Jess will eliminate Kim, and then tomorrow we need Katipō to lose the captain's challenge and make Chris captain over there." Mwahah'ed Savali. Looks like he's not just a funny guy after all.

Savali started making his way to the elimination round but Edna Swart wasn't having a bar of it. She ran over to him "What are you doing!" she growled while Savali's eyes rolled to infinity and beyond.

He played it super cool, not giving her the answers she wanted and hang on, correct me if I'm wrong, but was that a little rom-com look exchanged between the two? Maybe I'm still in the Bachelor recap headspace but I think I like these two together, like together, together.

Could love be blossoming on the shores of a Northland beach?

Stay tuned.

The entrance to elimination saw Jess Tyson walk in and give Savali a look that said "I know you said you are putting me up but I can't do this…" I know someone who can though.

Savali decided this elimination round, an endurance challenge, would be played between Olympic swimmer and champion Anna Simcic from Katipō and actress and comedian Kimberly Crossman from Repo.

Safe to say the two strong women were confused.

Tonight's elimination came as a surprise to everyone. Photo / TVNZ

"You put me in an endurance challenge with an Olympic swimmer?" Crossman said.

"Why did they choose me? It was a weird, weird playout. I'd like to get to the bottom of that one," Simcic told the confession cam, clearly on to the play at hand.

Fast forward through the painful challenge the women endured, and Chisholm couldn't help but point out Crossman's shaking arms and that earned a (well deserved) side-eye from the determined gal.

Unfortunately, Crossman couldn't battle on any further and she dropped to the ground, Simcic immediately stopped and embraced her in a hug complete with comforting words while Savali looked full of guilt.

In tears, Crossman said goodbye to her "quirky family" while Simcic earned herself a piece of pirate gold and self-pride.

Back at camp Katipō, Bloomfield and Lana Searle were questioning Tyson as they picked up on the friendly vibes between her and Savali. Bloomfield even asked what team she was on.

"This one of course!" Tyson gasped.

"Are you an angel or are you playing us all?" Bloomfield skeptical as always asked the confession cam.

While Savali, at Repo, was revelling in his win, "I got away with everything, just like that."

Or did he?

Parker told his teammates Savali secretly asked to meet after dark and anyone who ever watched a reality TV show knows secret meet ups always have consequences.

Come back next week for more.

