Bruce Willis’ daughter, Tallulah, has shared intimate moments with her father amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.
The 70-year-old Die Hard star has faced a difficult couple of years, with his wife Emma Heming Willis, 46, revealing publicly in 2023 he was living with FTD, a progressive
neurological disorder affecting behaviour and language, after first announcing his frontotemporal aphasia diagnosis in 2022.
His 31-year-old fashion designer daughter is among his family members who have been caring for him, and has now posted snaps of her time with him, including one of her giving him a hug.
She captioned the image, posted to her Instagram stories: “Sunday funday at Grams! Grateful (white dove emoji.)”