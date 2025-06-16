Emma Heming Willis has been left feeling "profoundly sad" by Father's Day as she pays tribute to her husband Bruce Willis. Photo / Emma Heming Willis via Instagram

Emma Heming Willis has been left feeling “profoundly sad” by Father’s Day.

The 46-year-old model is married to Hollywood star Bruce Willis, who was previously diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a degenerative disease that causes behavioural changes and communication difficulties.

She took to social media on Sunday to thank him for the way he continues to “show up” for his children despite his health woes.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can and to the children who show up for them.

“What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words. Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present. This photo says so much. Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes.