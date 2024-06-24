Britney Spears has reportedly reunited with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden.

The pop star has spoken out about her estrangement from her teenage sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline over the past few years, but it’s now claimed she has been spending time with them again for several months, reports the Daily Mail.

Spears, 42, has visited Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17, in Hawaii and met up with them in California, according to insiders.

Britney Spears with sons Jayden and Sean. Photo / @britneyspears

A family friend told the outlet that Spears and her sons are “fully back on track”.

“Britney has been speaking to, and working on, her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden for months now,” they claimed.

“The boys have so much love for their mother, as she does for them. Things are fully back on track and they are looking forward to the future together.”

Another source has claimed Spears’ brother Bryan helped co-ordinate the reconciliation.

“Bryan was instrumental in facilitating their reunion. He cares so much for Britney and about his nephews,” they said.

“She wanted to keep this quiet because she didn’t want it to jeopardise their chances of reconciliation, but she’s actually been back to being their mom again since February.”

Spears shared a holiday snap of her brother last week, hinting at her contact with her sons in the caption.

“Looking pretty dapper,” she wrote on Instagram. “I sent it to my kids and I think that they got jealous because they said ‘that’s a filter ... that’s not real’.”

Britney Spears' sons did not attend her wedding to Sam Asghari. Photo / AP

The boys moved to Hawaii in August last year with dad Kevin, his wife Victoria Prince, and their daughters Jordan, 12, and Payton, 9.

During her conservatorship, Spears spent time with her sons regularly. But Federline then revealed in 2022 that “the boys have decided they are not seeing her right now” as they had not attended her wedding to Sam Asghari that year.

Jayden also revealed it wasn’t a “good time to go” to the wedding, adding, “I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”