Kevin Federline is considering taking his ex-wife Britney Spears to court. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Federline is considering taking his ex-wife Britney Spears to court to ask for more child support money, according to a report by TMZ.

The 45-year-old dancer currently receives $40,000 a month (NZ$68,000) in child support, but that sum is predicated on each parent having their sons - Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 - 50 per cent of the time.

However, in reality, the two boys have been living entirely with their father for the past several years.

The former couple’s eldest son Sean Preston turns 18 - the age at which financial support ends - on Thursday, September 14. Spears’ contributions for Jayden are set to last until he graduates high school in June 2025.

Spears with her sons from her marriage to Kevin Federline, Jayden and Sean. Photo / Instagram

Spears and Federline’s current arrangement was put in place until the popstar filed for divorce and before the 2008 conservatorship that gave her father, Jamie Spears, 71, the right to make all her financial, health and personal decisions legally ended in November 2021.

In August, Federline - who also has two daughters, Kori Madison, 21, and Kaleb Michael, 19, with his ex Shar Jackson - relocated his entire family to Hawaii with his wife Victoria, 40, with whom he has two daughters, Jordan Kay, 12, and Peyton Marie, 9, a decision that Spears did not contest.

Sam Asghari filed for divorce form the Toxic singer. Photo / Getty Images

Spears - who recently split from husband Sam Asghari, 29, with the fitness instructor filing divorce papers - was said to be “relieved” her child support payments for Sean will soon stop.

An insider told DailyMail.com: “Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting.”