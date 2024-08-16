The owners of the Kentwood home Britney Spears lived in as a child invited the film company to shoot at her former abode. Photo / Instagram, @britneyspears

Britney Spears’ biopic could be filmed in her childhood home.

The 42-year-old pop superstar released her autobiography The Woman in Me last year and after Universal Pictures secured the rights for a big screen adaptation, the owners of the Kentwood home she lived in as a child have invited the film company to shoot on her former abode.

One of the owners explained to TMZ that they are “totally open to camera crews descending on the property to shoot scenes” and is “cool” with the idea that Universal may have to empty her home of its current furniture to dress it how it might have appeared in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The homeowner - who put the property on the market last year for US$1.2m ($2.01m) - is also “willing to move out of the home for however long it takes to film” but expects to be financially compensated.

The home is 278sq m and features a basement dance studio along with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.