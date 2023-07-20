Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears have been feuding since the pop star claimed her sister was complicit in the infamous conservatorship. Photo / Getty Images

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears have been feuding since the pop star claimed her sister was complicit in the infamous conservatorship. Photo / Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears has given an emotional interview revealing how her feud with sister Britney Spears has affected her and her children.

She told Variety, “I have nothing but love for every single one of my family members”, when asked about her relationship with her pop star sister.

“If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say.”

“I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing.”

The Zoey 101 actress revealed that talking about her relationship with Britney makes her “sad” - especially for her oldest daughter Maddie, 15.

“I don’t want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children — especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it — I will not allow her to feel this way in her life,” she shared.

Jamie Lynn is also a mother to daughter Ivey, 5, with her husband Jamie Watson.

“My strength is out of the love for my children and wanting to make sure that I don’t give way to anything other than what I know to be authentic and true,” she continued, adding, “It was hard, but at the end of the day, look where I am now.”

Jamie Lynn Spears has claimed her estrangement from sister Britney has had a big impact on her daughter Maddie, 15. Photo / @jamielynnspears

Britney Spears’ conservatorship led to feud with sister Jamie Lynn

The famous sisters have been estranged since Britney accused Jamie Lynn of being involved in her “abusive” conservatorship of 14 years.

The conservatorship was terminated by a judge in November 2021, but was brought up again in Jamie Lynn’s memoir Things I Should Have Said in 2022.

She wrote that she “only ever had [Britney’s] back”, adding, “I continued to protect her until just recently, when she decided I didn’t need protecting and threw me to the proverbial media wolves.”

Following this, Britney did not invite her sister to her wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022.

The cover of Jamie Lynn Spears' book Things I Should Have Said, which was released in 2022.

‘Missed you guys’: Have Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears reconciled?

Last month, the Grammy winner sparked speculation that the sisters had reconciled, claiming she visited Jamie Lynn on the set of the film Zoey 102.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week!!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!!” the star wrote on Instagram. “Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family!!!”

In her interview with Variety, Jamie Lynn did not confirm or deny whether the visit took place - and a source close to the star told the outlet that the pair have not reconciled.

She went on to reveal that the situation makes her “sad when I think about my kids”.

“I don’t ever want them to feel the pain or the scrutiny. That’s not necessary, and it’s not theirs to carry. So I’ll carry it. That’s fine.”



