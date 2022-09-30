David Beckham has revealed his favourite meal - but it's not to everyone's taste. Photo / AP

David Beckham has divided the internet after sharing a picture of one of his favourite dinners on social media.

The former footballer might be worth hundreds of millions, but the "feast" he enjoyed harks back to his formative days in London's East End.

The plate he shared on Instagram featured an eclectic mix of coleslaw, mushy peas, and tinned pineapple slices.

"Last night's feast one of my favourites growing up. Thanks mum," he wrote.

"Gammon, chips, fried egg, tinned pineapple, peas & baked beans, coleslaw."

Beckham's favourite feast divided fans. Photo / Instagram

The Sun reports Beckham's mix of food proved immediately divisive with his fans.

"Pineapple does not belong on a main meal," wrote one.

"Coleslaw and mushy peas? Has everyone gone berserk?" asked another.

One person did say the dinner was "perfectly acceptable", saying egg goes well with gammon, coleslaw goes well with pineapple, and chips go well with peas.

Earlier this year, Beckham revealed his favourite food is a baked bean toastie – with no cheese – and a packet of salt and vinegar chips.

In contrast, he told the River Cafe Table 4 podcast that his wife, Victoria Beckham, had eaten the same meal of grilled fish and steamed vegetables for 25 years.

She later confirmed the story, adding that she doesn't like any oil, butter, or sauce in her meals.