Actress Madeleine West. Photo / Twitter/@NeighboursHQ

Former Neighbours star Madeleine West has revealed she was sexually abused as a child.

The 42-year-old, who has harboured the dark secret for three decades, was allegedly abused as a small child by a “monster” who lived in the same town.

The abuse happened “many many times” — sometimes daily.

For legal reasons she cannot reveal more detail about the attacks, but she is speaking up now because she doesn’t want anyone else to suffer like she did.

“I’m now seeking justice,” she told News Corp.

“Anyone out there who is posting, watching or hurting a child, your time is up.

“The wheel is turning.”

West, who is also of Underbelly fame, has joined forces with high-profile former NSW Detective Gary Jubelin in a new podcast called Predatory to shine the light on the issue of paedophilia.

In the eight-part series, which launches today, they call for a national public child sex register, as well as changes to laws to fairly compensate victims.

They also speak with child sex crime detectives and explore how the face of predators and paedophiles has changed, especially when it comes to accessing children online.

“Paedophiles are exceptionally calculating and they will get what they want.

“People consistently turn the other way. It’s very difficult to believe when the perpetrators are close to their inner circle,” West said.

West said offenders usually convince their victims that they are the ones to blame, which is all part of their controlling nature to get what they want and avoid detection.

“We believe what they say is true even when our instincts are screaming the opposite,” she said.

To combat this, she is determined not to take any risks with her own six children, which has meant being present at playground trips and birthday parties.

“This monster ruined my life,” West said.

“I’ve come out the other side, yes a survivor but happy to own the title of victim.”

“Justice can be achieved. It was never, and never will be, your fault, you are not to blame.”

West said the subject of child sex abuse and paedophiles was tough and uncomfortable – and for many people, it is easier to look the other way and pretend it doesn’t happen.

Former NSW police detective Gary Jubelin. Photo / NCA Newswire/ Gaye Gerard

Jubelin said there were steps all Australians could take to help prevent child sex abuse and keep children safe.

“To fight any type of crime you have got to create a safe environment where crime can’t flourish,” he said.