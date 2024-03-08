The actress and Millepied, a choreographer and director, finalised the divorce last month. Photo / AP

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are divorced.

The Black Swan actress, 42, quietly filed for a split from the 46-year-old choreographer eight months ago and it has now emerged they have already have wrapped up proceedings.

A representative for Portman confirmed to People on Friday, March 8 they had split after the actress filed for dissolution in July, and said the former couple’s divorce was finalised last month in France – where they live with their children, son Aleph, 12, and seven-year-old daughter Amalia.

Portman and Millepied were married for 11 years, and it was first reported in June he had allegedly cheated on the actress with a 25-year-old woman named Camille Étienne.

A source told Page Six the pair, who married in 2012, had first separated in 2022 but managed to work through their marital troubles.

However, the insider added their marriage was rocked once again by the revelations Millepied had allegedly had a fling.

Actress Natalie Portman (L) and her husband Benjamin Millepied. Photo / Getty

A source said at the time: “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him.

”He loves her and their family.”

The insider added Portman is “incredibly private” and her biggest focus is “protecting the kids.”

May December star Natalie fuelled rumours she and Millepied had split in January when an interview she gave the Wall Street Journal revealed she lived in France with her children, while the profile failed to mention Millepied.

Portman then told Vanity Fair in an interview published in February the speculation surrounding her marriage had been horrible.

She would only tell the magazine about the gossip: “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.”