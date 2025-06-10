On Instagram, Lively thanked organisations and others who stood by her. Photo / Getty Images

Blake Lively feels Justin Baldoni has been “defeated” after his lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge.

The 37-year-old actress has taken to social media after Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed the actor’s countersuit on Monday in New York.

Lively wrote on Instagram: “Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organisations united in defending women’s rights to speak up for their safety. Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us.

“While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back.

“I’m more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story.