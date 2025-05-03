“I see so many women around, afraid to speak – especially right now – afraid to share their experiences. And fear is by design. It’s what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak. So I do feel fortunate that I’ve been able to,” Lively said.
“It’s the women who have had the ability to use this voice that’s kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls.”
She said her four children had been her “lifeline”.
“No matter what day I’m having, I have to be Disneyland for them.”