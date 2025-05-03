Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

Blake Lively opens up about ‘intense year’ amid It Ends With Us lawsuits: ‘Highest highs and lowest lows’

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Blake Lively has spoken out about her difficult year after filing a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Photo / AFP

Blake Lively has spoken out about her “intense year” after her lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Lively appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers – her first TV interview since the lawsuit and Baldoni’s countersuit – on Friday to promote her new film Another Simple Favour.

Lively, 37, joked that she was “thrilled” Meyers was “not as totally informed” about the lawsuits as others because he no longer hosts Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update.

She went on to say that the months since she sued Baldoni had been “full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life”.

“I see so many women around, afraid to speak – especially right now – afraid to share their experiences. And fear is by design. It’s what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak. So I do feel fortunate that I’ve been able to,” Lively said.

“It’s the women who have had the ability to use this voice that’s kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls.”

She said her four children had been her “lifeline”.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively star in It Ends with Us, but the actors are now locked in a bitter legal battle.
“No matter what day I’m having, I have to be Disneyland for them.”

Lively first filed a lawsuit against her co-star Baldoni in December 2024 alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni denied this and sued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist in return for US$400 million ($672.5m) defamation and extortion.

A trial date has been set for March 2026.

Last month, it was reported that Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman could be subpoenaed in the case, which would draw more attention to the court battle.

Swift is known to be a close friend of Reynolds and Lively, and is godmother to one of their four children.

In the meantime, Lively is promoting Another Simple Favour, the sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favour, in which she stars alongside Anna Kendrick.

