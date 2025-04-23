Advertisement
Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman set to be subpoenaed in Blake Lively’s legal war with Justin Baldoni: Report

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds watch an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo / Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman are reportedly preparing to be dragged into Blake Lively’s legal war with Justin Baldoni.

Swift, 35, and Jackman, 56, are set to be subpoenaed and will “definitely be served this week”, according to the Daily Mail.

“It could happen at any time,” a source told the publication.

The inclusion of the two megastars would certainly add even more attention to the high-profile battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars, which began in December when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for emotional distress and lost wages.

A month later, Baldoni returned serve, suing Lively – as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds – for US$400 million ($672.5m).

Swift, who is a close friend of Lively and Reynolds and even godmother to one of their children, was later pulled into the drama by Baldoni, who claimed his co-star had weaponised her friendship with the singer to try to leverage creative control of their film, which he was directing.

At the time, Page Six reported that his complaint referenced how one of Lively’s “famous, and famously close” friends had been at her and Reynolds’ NYC home when he was invited over one evening.

He claimed that the celebrity in question had praised Lively’s script rewrites to him, referencing the “rooftop scene” where the main characters first meet.

“I really love what you did. It really does help a lot,” Baldoni wrote in a text written about their meeting.

