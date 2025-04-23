Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman set to be subpoenaed in Blake Lively’s legal war with Justin Baldoni: Report

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds watch an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo / Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds watch an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo / Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman are reportedly preparing to be dragged into Blake Lively’s legal war with Justin Baldoni.

Swift, 35, and Jackman, 56, are set to be subpoenaed and will “definitely be served this week”, according to the Daily Mail.

“It could happen at any time,” a source told the publication.

The inclusion of the two megastars would certainly add even more attention to the high-profile battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars, which began in December when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for emotional distress and lost wages.

A month later, Baldoni returned serve, suing Lively – as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds – for US$400 million ($672.5m).