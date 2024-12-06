“It is scary when you open up about your most vulnerable and painful times, when you talk about when you felt you were sitting in a very large hole and didn’t know if you were going to crawl out,” she told Courier Mail.

Before she shared her story, Irwin revealed that she struggled with people misjudging her without being aware of the battle she was fighting privately.

“It took me so long to talk about it, nobody knew what was happening to me except my mum [Terri Irwin], my brother Robert and my husband Chandler [Powell].

“Everyone else thought I was becoming this flaky person because I would bow out of commitment after commitment at the last minute because I was in so much pain,” she added.

While Irwin and Chandler, 28, are grateful to have their child – Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, 3, – she is often asked if she would consider having another.

“I think it’s so important to think about the hurt and pain that can lie behind that question,” explained Irwin.

“When I went through endo and people would ask, ‘When are you and Chandler having another child?’ I used to think, ‘If you could see on the outside what it feels like on the inside you would never ask’. It would completely change the way you approach somebody.

“You know, some people don’t want another child, some can’t have another child, and some people have gone through enormous loss and heartbreak before they have their much-wanted child.”

She then paused, before adding: “I think you have to be kind in every part of life. If you have the urge to ask, take a second. If someone has good news to share, they’ll share it.”