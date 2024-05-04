Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai, a proud mum of two, holds daughter Athena. Photo / Julie Zhu

Endometriosis is an often painful condition that affects an estimated 176 million people around the world and 120,000 in New Zealand, according to Endometriosis New Zealand. Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai shares her personal experience.

Just over a month has passed since my endometriosis surgery and I have come to realise that if my voice can be heard, perhaps it will inspire all of my other Pacific sisters to prioritise their health.

In early April, I had laparoscopic surgery at the SuperClinic in South Auckland, before needing to be transferred to Middlemore Hospital because I would not wake up.

The surgical procedure was successful. However, I would remain asleep for nearly 18 hours post-op due to what the doctors described as a negative response to the anaesthetics used.

Since becoming a mother of two children, I’ve put everything on hold. Everything from beauty trips to the salon, retail luxury shopping sprees and even to my health.

It wasn’t only after I had baby number two when I realised I would get severe pain during my periods - but also on my off-period days. They were so bad that I eventually became immune to that pain.

Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai remained asleep for 18 hours after surgery. Doctors still do not know why.

I sought help from my doctor and after a process of check-ups, I was referred to a gynaecologist. After several scans and blood tests, the doctors discovered that I may have endometriosis - although that could not be confirmed until after an operation.

The condition, where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, can cause debilitating pain, heavy periods and even infertility.

‘I did it for my children’

I was on a two-year waiting list for the operation I’ve just had - during which two ovarian cysts and a polyp growth were also removed.

I am aware some women have been waiting for as long as five years for the same surgery.

I still wonder: ‘Did I make the right decision to have it’? Easy - yes. I did it for my children.

We often see research and statistics that show Pasifika women have the highest rates of certain illnesses.

Many of us also have a tendency to only make contact with our family doctor after seeing a fellow Pacific sister or friend talk about her medical condition or journey. It’s as if that is the thing that prompts us to take action, so we can feel at ease about our own health.

Reporter Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai pictured before undergoing surgery to treat endometriosis.

Is it because of our cultural values that we are slow to act or speak about such topics Reproductive health. Periods. Pain in those areas. Infertility.

Endometriosis is a hidden epidemic among women, yet it remains shrouded in silence.

Despite its impact, many Pacific women suffer in silence due to cultural expectations that discourage open discussions about reproductive health.

Talking about taboo topics

This taboo can lead to serious consequences, like a delayed diagnosis or more severe complications down the road.

I spoke to surgeon Dr Ineke Meredith, who is of mixed Samoan heritage, about a story I wrote about her research and her findings surrounding Pasifika women.

Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai is a proud mum to son Achilles and daughter Athena and wife to Etiuefa Fiavaai.

The most common cancers among Pacific Island communities in New Zealand are breast, prostate, lung and uterine cancers.

Meredith said Pasifika have a high burden of diseases related to obesity, as well as a high burden of diseases related to infection.

By encouraging open dialogue and providing culturally sensitive information, we can help Pacific women understand that their health matters and that they are not alone in their struggles.

I say it’s time to speak up, raise awareness and encourage all Pacific women to prioritise their health through regular check-ups and open communication with healthcare providers.

Support from family and the community is also crucial. Pacific families must move beyond traditional norms that discourage talking about reproductive health.

Instead, they should encourage their daughters, sisters and wives to seek medical advice when needed.

This support system can make all the difference in whether a woman feels comfortable pursuing the care she needs.

My final say is that endometriosis is a serious condition that demands attention and action.

By fostering open communication and supporting one another, we can ensure that women receive the care they need and deserve. It’s time to break the silence and take charge of our health.

Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai is a graduate of the Te Rito journalism programme, which has a focus on training more culturally diverse reporters to ensure newsrooms reflect Aotearoa’s multicultural society. Grace has a keen interest in telling Pasifika stories, South Auckland and sports.