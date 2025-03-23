Advertisement
Beyonce and Jay-Z consider legal action over Kanye West’s comments on twins

Bang Showbiz
Beyonce and Jay-Z are considering legal action against Kanye West due to comments he made about their 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. Photo / Getty Images

  • Beyonce and Jay-Z are considering legal action against Kanye West for comments about their twins.
  • West’s remarks, deemed “vulgar and offensive”, were deleted, but not out of remorse.
  • Kim Kardashian was also outraged, saying she believes “kids are off-limits” and criticising West’s behaviour.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly considering legal action against Kanye West.

The pair are said to be weighing up the move after scandal-plagued rapper West, 47, made inflammatory social media comments about their 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

He posted now-deleted remarks questioning the mental abilities of the children, apparently now prompting power couple and his former friends Beyonce and Jay-Z to explore possible responses. A source told Page Six: “They are discussing how to handle the situation, whether privately or through legal channels.”

The source emphasised Beyonce, 42, and Jay-Z, 54, “will absolutely not tolerate” West’s comments about their children, calling the language he used “vulgar and offensive”.

Even though Kanye West, pictured with wife Bianca Censori, later removed the post about their children, he denied doing so out of remorse. Photo / Getty Images
Even though West later removed the post about their children, he denied doing so out of remorse.

He wrote on X: “I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay-Z and Beyonce’s family down… because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled.”

Kim Kardashian, 44, West’s ex-wife, was also reportedly outraged by his comments.

A source additionally stated to Page Six: “Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication.”

Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian was reportedly outraged by his comments, believing "kids are off-limits".
The insider also said regardless of whatever issues West has with Beyonce and Jay-Z, Kardashian firmly believes “kids are off-limits”, describing his comments as both “shocking and offensive”.

While their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, has been in the public eye since birth, Beyonce and Jay-Z have taken a more private approach with Rumi and Sir, who have never attended red-carpet events or award shows with their parents since they were born in June 2017.

The reports of potential legal action come after Kardashian reportedly ended an arranged visit between West and their 11-year-old daughter, North, upon learning highly controversial influencers Andrew Tate, 37, and Tristan Tate, 36, were also expected to be present.

West recently made allegations against Kardashian, accusing her of exploiting their children in a series of deleted posts on X.

They followed North’s appearance in a TikTok video and song with FKA Twigs.

