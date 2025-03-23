- Beyonce and Jay-Z are considering legal action against Kanye West for comments about their twins.
- West’s remarks, deemed “vulgar and offensive”, were deleted, but not out of remorse.
- Kim Kardashian was also outraged, saying she believes “kids are off-limits” and criticising West’s behaviour.
Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly considering legal action against Kanye West.
The pair are said to be weighing up the move after scandal-plagued rapper West, 47, made inflammatory social media comments about their 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.
He posted now-deleted remarks questioning the mental abilities of the children, apparently now prompting power couple and his former friends Beyonce and Jay-Z to explore possible responses. A source told Page Six: “They are discussing how to handle the situation, whether privately or through legal channels.”
The source emphasised Beyonce, 42, and Jay-Z, 54, “will absolutely not tolerate” West’s comments about their children, calling the language he used “vulgar and offensive”.