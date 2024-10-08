Apra Silver Scroll Awards 2024: Winners crowned in Wellington

Māori funk single Kātuarehe has won the coveted Apra Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka for 2024.
The song, written by Anna Coddington, Noema Te Hau III, Ruth Smith and Kawiti Waetford, was awarded the honour at Wellington’s Saint James Theatre during a night that celebrated outstanding achievements in New Zealand music.
Taking home the Apra Maioha Award Tohu Maioha, which celebrates outstanding waiata (songs), was Jordyn with a Why’s He Rei Niho, written by Jordyn Rapana, Ruth Smith, Dan Martin and Kawiti Waetford.
The award for excellence in contemporary composition, the Sounz Contemporary Award Te Tohu Auaha, went to Nathaniel Otley’s the convergence of oceans, for orchestra.
The Best Original Music in a Series Award Tohu Paerangi went to Karl Sölve Steven and Rob Thorne for Black Coast Vanishings.