Apra Silver Scroll Awards 2024: Winners crowned in Wellington

Solve Steven also took home a second award, alongside Jason Smith, with their work for Never Look Away, the Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award Tohu Pūmanawa.

Meanwhile, pioneering Kiwi jazz musician and composer Mike Nock (ONZM) was inducted into Te Whare Taonga Puoro o Aotearoa The NZ Music Hall of Fame.

Hosted by Bret McKenzie and Lisa Tomlins, the evening also saw an array of performances and tributes from some of New Zealand’s best talent.

2024 Apra Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka

WINNER: Kātuarehe , written by Anna Coddington, Noema Te Hau III, Ruth Smith and Kawiti Waetford, performed by Anna Coddington.

Top-five finalist: I Am written by Stan Walker, Vince Harder, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, and Michael Fatkin, performed by Stan Walker.

Top-five finalist: I Like To Be Alone , written by Gussie Larkin, Lily Paris West and Abraham Hollingsworth, performed by Mermaidens.

Top-five finalist: Jenny Greenteeth , written by Chelsea Prastiti, Michael Howell, Tom Dennison and Adam Tobeck, performed by Skilaa.

Top-five finalist: The Letter , written by Georgia Lines, Whakaio Taahi and Patrick Manning, performed by Georgia Lines.

Finalist: A World Without You , written by Alayna Powley and Devin Abrams, performed by alayna.

Finalist: Been and Gone , written and performed by Louis Baker and Wallace (Gollan).

Finalist: Boy , written by Joe Locke and performed by P.H.F.

Finalist: Choose Me , written by Katie Everingham and Jonathan Pearce, performed by Dateline.

Finalist: Kārearea , written by Mohi Allen, Noema Te Hau III and Rukuwai Allen, performed by Mohi.

Finalist: Learning , written by Jordan Rakei, Linden Jay Berelowitz and Mike Lesirge, performed by Jordan Rakei.

Finalist: Māhoe me Patatē, written by Emily and Charles Looker, performed by Aro.

Finalist: Māori Ki Te Ao , written by Stan Walker, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, Matthew Sadgrove, Rio Panapa, Hugh Lake and Fasika Ayallew, performed by Stan Walker.

Finalist: March 12 , written by Rebecca Mason Melrose and Harry Huavi, performed by Haz and Miloux.

Finalist: Paradise , written by Clark Mathews, Daniel Vernon, Christan Pianta, and Hakopa Kuka-Larsen, performed by Dartz.

Finalist: Run It Back , written by Tom Scott and Harry Huavi, performed by Home Brew.

Finalist: Running Amuck , written and performed by Byllie-jean.

Finalist: She , written and performed by Aaradhna.

Finalist: Suit of Blue , written by Luca George, Harry Charles and Rita Laing, performed by Luca George.

Finalist: Whai Ora, written by Seth Haapu and Hana Mereraiha, performed by Seth Haapu.

Maioha Award

WINNER: He Rei Niho , written by Jordyn Rapana, Ruth Smith, Dan Martin and Kawiti Waetford, performed by Jordyn with a Why.

Top-three finalist: He Aho , written by Tawaroa Kawana and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Mana Tamariki, performed by Tawaz.

Top-three finalist: Māori Ki Te Ao , written by Stan Walker, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, Matthew Sadgrove, Rio Panapa, Hugh Lake and Fasika Ayallew, performed by Stan Walker.

Finalist: Apakura's Call (Remember Me) , written by Victor Sulfa, performed by Hawkins feat. Maria Te Aukaha Huata.

, written by Victor Sulfa, performed by Hawkins feat. Maria Te Aukaha Huata. Finalist: I Am, written by Stan Walker, Vince Harder, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, and Michael Fatkin, performed by Stan Walker.

Sounz Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha

WINNER: the convergence of oceans by Nathaniel Otley, for orchestra.

Finalist: In All Directions by Karlo Margetic for orchestra.

Finalist: Mirror Traps by Ihlara McIndoe, featuring text by Hera Lindsay Bird, for soprano and chamber ensemble.

Apra Best Original Music in a Film Award | Tohu Pūmanawa

WINNER: Karl Solve Steven and Jason Smith for Never Look Away .

Finalist: Arli Liberman and Troy Kingi for The Mountain .

Finalist: Dana Lund for Joika .

. Finalist: Karl Sölve Steven for Uproar.

Apra Best Original Music in a Series Award | Tohu Paerangi

WINNER: Karl Solve Steven and Rob Thorne for Black Coast Vanishings .

Finalist: David Feauai-Afaese and Navakatoa Tekela-Pule (Hanisi Garue) for season two of Still Here .

. Finalist: Karl Sölve Steven for Testify.

2024 Apra Amcos NZ Music Hall of Fame inductee

Kiwi jazz musician and composer Mike Nock (ONZM) was inducted into the Apra Amcos NZ Music Hall of Fame, with the event screening a documentary about the 84-year-old’s work alongside a live tribute.

“Mike has been an inspiration. He has shown people that creativity, and in particular music, is a universal language. He’s taken that message from here to around the world, leading the way for New Zealand artists everywhere, encouraging and empowering them to do the same,” Anthony Healey, head of Apra Amcos Aotearoa, told media.

“To his fellow musicians here in Aotearoa, Mike shows enduring generosity and support. He leads by example as an artist, with a call to arms that is enduringly passionate. We can’t think of a better person to celebrate and honour as an example of what has made our musical landscape what it is, and an example of what we can all aspire to.”

Nock’s composition Land of the Long White Cloud was performed at the show by Leonardo Coghini and the Virtuoso Strings.