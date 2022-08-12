Los Angeles Police Department sources have told TMZ the actress' blood test results came up positive for cocaine and fentanyl. Video / ABC News

A spokesperson for Anne Heche has released a devastating statement on the condition of the Hollywood actress.

Heche was involved in a fiery car crash into a Los Angeles home that left her severely injured and in a coma.

Heche's family released a statement, saying she's "not expected to survive".

The Daily Mail reported that Heche has officially been declared brain dead and she will be taken off life support.

The actress, 53, will stay on a ventilator to determine whether any of her remaining organs are viable to be donated, the spokesperson said.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement read.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit.

"More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work - especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

TMZ reported that Heche was involved in at least two separate hit-and-runs on Friday in her Mini Cooper before crashing into a home and causing a fiery blaze.

Police continue to investigate the car crash.

A native of Ohio, Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award.

Her film career took off in the late 1990s, with Heche playing opposite stars including Johnny Depp (Donnie Brasco) and Harrison Ford (Six Days, Seven Nights).

In a 2001 memoir, Call Me Crazy, Heche talked about her lifelong struggles with mental health and a childhood of abuse.

She was married to camera operator Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2009. The two had a son together. She had another son during a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on the TV series Men In Trees.

Anne Heche arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on March 12, 2022. Photo / AP

Heche has worked consistently in smaller films, on Broadway, and on TV shows in the past two decades. She recently had recurring roles on the network series Chicago P.D. and All Rise, and in 2020 was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars.