Anne Heche is still in a coma following her car accident late last week. Photo / AP

Anne Heche is still in a coma following her car accident late last week. Photo / AP

Anne Heche's son is advocating for her in hospital.

The 53-year-old actress is in a coma following a fiery smash in Los Angeles late last week, and 20-year-old Homer - who she shares with ex-husband Coley Laffoon - has been taking the lead in ensuring she receives the "best care".

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Her family is on pins and needles, just praying.

"[Homer is] being as strong as he can be. Her family is ready to surround her, and be there if she wakes up. Everyone is waiting for that to happen."

The update comes a day after Heche's spokesperson confirmed the actress - who also has 13-year-old son Atlas with former partner James Tupper - has sustained a "significant pulmonary injury".

Her representative said:"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.

"She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Earlier this week, the Volcano star was said to be in a "stable condition" in hospital after crashing into a house in the neighbourhood of Mar Vista at high speed on Friday (05.08.22).

Local residents have been sharing their accounts of what happened, and one has recalled Heche told passers-by she "wasn't doing real well" following the collision.

Heche's spokesperson says the actor has sustained a "significant pulmonary injury". Photo / AP

Lynne Bernstein, who lives in nearby Venice with wife Natalie, told how he and neighbours Dave and Gabriel were able to talk to the star after she drove "almost all the way through" a house and her car "almost immediately" caught fire.

Dave was able to get into the back of the car to speak with the driver.

Lynne said: "She responded that she wasn't doing real well.

"He actually talked to her briefly. Yeah, he asked her to raise her hand or something ... if she was okay and she said she couldn't."

The group tried their best to free Heche from her vehicle and Lynne thinks if they had been able to do so before the fire brigade arrives "maybe she wouldn't be suffering the way she is now."

Noting that Gabriel tried to put out the fire while Dave tried to get Heche out, Lynne said: "We were having a hard time seeing and breathing.

"[Dave was] overcome by the smoke. So, he went to the back of the house to see if there was an alternative route, maybe we could get to her from the front of the vehicle. But the smoke, even on the backyard was pretty darn intense."