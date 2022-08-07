Her speeding car crashed into a home in Mar Vista, California before being engulfed in flames. Video / FOX 11 Los Angeles

Anne Heche's house crash victim is "extremely fortunate to be alive", one of her neighbours says.

The actress destroyed Lynne Mishele's home in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, on Saturday when her Mini Clubman ploughed into it at up to 144km/h.

A GoFundMe has raised more than US$24,000 ($38,000) since it was set up after the smash, with the page saying: "Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire.

"Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful.

"The home, however, was completely burned – with 59 firefighters taking 65 minutes to extinguish the flames – and immediately red-tagged by the LAFD, necessitating that Lynne leave the place she loves."

It went on: "Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items.

"With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone."

Lynne Mishele's neighbour Lynne Bernstein told People on Sunday the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to have survived the accident unscathed.

Bernstein added Mishele was "in shock" before she noticed Heche's vehicle.

She said: "I don't think she got what was going on. She said, 'What happened? What happened?'"

According to Bernstein, Heche's vehicle drove "almost all the way through" the house and "almost immediately" caught fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the smash had caused "structural compromise" and "heavy fire" to the one-story home.

Heche, 53, has since been hospitalised and intubated after suffering severe burns and is said to be currently stable.

Witnesses said the actress first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex before she reversed and sped off, colliding with the nearby home shortly after.

Driving on Preston Way, Heche reportedly ran a stop sign at the Walgrove intersection and drove through some large privacy bushes before the car came to a stop inside the house, according to KTLA.

The mum-of-two had earlier been pictured with what appeared to be a bottle of vodka in the cupholder of her Mini, and had spoken about drinking the spirit with wine chasers in an episode of her podcast released hours before the fiery smash.