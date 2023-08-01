Zendaya and Angus Cloud worked closely together on the set of the hit HBO show Euphoria. Photo / Getty Images

Zendaya has broken her silence after the shock death of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud.

Taking to Instagram the actress shared a black and white photo of Cloud laughing along with a heartbreaking tribute where she called him an “infinite beauty”.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

She signed off with: “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone”.

Following the lead of her co-star, actress Sydney Sweeney - who plays Cassie Howard on the popular HBO show – has also taken to Instagram to remember Cloud, admitting it is the “hardest thing” she has ever had to post.

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter.” she started the post, “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to post, and I’m struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Zendaya and Sweeney are the most recent cast members of Euphoria - in which Cloud played the lovable drug dealer, Fezco - to post a tribute to their beloved co-star.

Yesterday, show creator Sam Levinson remembered Cloud for his talent. “There was no one quite like Angus,” Levinson wrote. “He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.

“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God bless his family.”

Elsewhere, the late actor’s on-screen adoptive brother, Javon Walton, who plays Ashtray, shared a photo of the two on his Instagram story with the words “forever family”. He also made a separate post sharing a photo of the two hugging, writing: “Rest easy brother”.

Storm Reid - the actress who plays Zenday’s on-screen sister, Gia Bennett - has also shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram. Posting a photo of Cloud in a scene with actress Maude Apatow - who played his love interest, Lexi Howard, Reid wrote, “The tears just won’t stop”.

Alexa Demie, who plays Madeleine “Maddy” Perez in the show, took to her Instagram story where she shared a black screen with a broken red heart emoji.

Euphoria cast member, Alexa Demie shared a broken heart on her Instagram story. Photo / Instagram

Other co-stars including Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and Cloud’s on-screen love interest, Maude Apatow are yet to comment on his death.

Executive producer of the show and popular rapper Drake also took to Instagram, where he shared a photo of the young star with a teary emoji and a dove writing, “Good Soul”.

Cloud’s death was confirmed yesterday morning in a statement issued to TMZ by his family.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the family said. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

They continued: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

His family have asked for privacy after the tragic death of the young actor, adding: “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

