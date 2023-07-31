Angus Cloud has passed away one week after burying his father. Photo / AP

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud has died at age 25.

TMZ has reported the star died at his family home in Oakland, with his family confirming the news with a statement to the news outlet.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

The statement continued: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

His family have asked for privacy following the tragic death of the young actor, adding: “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Angus Cloud shot to fame for his role as Fezco in Euphoria. Photo / HBO

The star’s family did not confirm his cause of death.

Cloud first shot to fame with his breakout role in the HBO series Euphoria. Starring as a series regular Fezco between 2019 to 2022, the actor acted alongside Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and other rising stars.

Releasing a statement on the official social media channels of Euphoria, a tribute to the late star read: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud’s casting in Euphoria was a chance encounter after he was spotted walking down a Manhattan street.

He told GQ in 2019 shortly after the release of the first season that he was stopped by a “pushy” representative who worked for a casting company and she asked him to go with her to read lines for a new TV series.

“I was confused and I didn’t want to give her my phone number,” he told the magazine, “I thought it was a scam.”

After agreeing to go with the woman, he found himself in a room full of casting directors who asked him to read lines for what would become the first episode of the show.

The star confessed at the time of his talk with GQ: “I had to change it a little bit,” he says of the pages he was given. “To make it sound real, like how I would say it.”

He was soon offered the role of Fezco - a drug dealer with a heart of gold - and become a fan favourite.

Since his rise to fame on the hit show, he had also appeared in the 2021 film North Hollywood, the newly released The Line and had just been cast opposite Melissa Berrera in Scream 6.

Cloud had reportedly been struggling with the death of his father who passed away recently. While the star had not released a statement about his loss, he recently shared a photo of his father with his seven million Instagram followers writing “Miss u breh [sic]”

Cloud recently made headlines for his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run incident in California. TMZ reported the actor and his friend were driving around the city when they rear-ended a Toyota SUV in a parking lot.

The actor reportedly fled the scene which left the Toyota driver with injuries to their legs and arms with bruising and redness.

