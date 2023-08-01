Hunter Schafer, Sam Levinson, Angus Cloud and Zendaya at the premiere of the second season of HBO's 'Euphoria' in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud has died at age 25.

TMZ has reported the star died at his family home in Oakland, with his family confirming the news with a statement to the news outlet.

Now, tributes for the late actor have started to pour in, with the first coming from the official account for Euphoria, which shared a photo of the star on their Twitter account, writing: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud has passed away aged 25. Photo / HBO

A statement from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson obtained by Deadline came shortly after, with the director remembering Cloud for his talent. “There was no one quite like Angus,” Levinson wrote. “He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.”

“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God bless his family.”

Elsewhere, the star’s on-screen adoptive brother, Javon Walton, who plays Ashtray, shared a photo of the two on his Instagram story with the words “forever family”. He also made a separate post sharing a photo of the two hugging, writing: “Rest easy brother.”

Storm Reid - the actress who plays Zenday’s on-screen sister, Gia Bennett - has also shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram. Posting a photo of Cloud in a scene with actress Maude Apatow - who played his love interest, Lexi Howard, Reid wrote, “The tears just won’t stop”.

Executive producer of the show and popular rapper Drake also took to Instagram, where he shared a photo of the young star with a teary emoji and a dove writing, “Good Soul”.

The late actor’s other co-stars including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney are yet to comment on his passing.

Elsewhere, his rumoured girlfriend, Sydney Martin, has broken her silence, sharing a black screen on her Instagram story full of broken heart emojis.

While, Chloe Bailey - sister to The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey - wrote on Twitter: “Wow Angus Cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel.”

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

Among the hundreds of thousands of fan tributes, actress Kerry Washington also took to Twitter writing: “You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power Angus Cloud”.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler tweeted a touching tribute telling her fans to “remember how loved you are”. She continued to say “oh, Angus. We celebrate you.”

American musician, Questlove took to Instagram to remember the star for his iconic Euphoria character. Posting a photo of Cloud, he wrote “Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him. #AngusCloud”

You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtiFAkjgQx — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 31, 2023

Cloud’s death was confirmed this morning in a statement issued to TMZ by his family.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

It continued, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

His family have asked for privacy following the tragic death of the young actor, adding: “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud first shot to fame with his breakout role in the HBO series Euphoria. Starring as a series regular Fezco between 2019 to 2022, the actor acted alongside Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and other rising stars.





Cloud’s casting in Euphoria was a chance encounter after he was spotted walking down a Manhattan street.

He told GQ in 2019 shortly after the release of the first season that he was stopped by a “pushy” representative who worked for a casting company and she asked him to go with her to read lines for a new TV series.

“I was confused and I didn’t want to give her my phone number,” he told the magazine, “I thought it was a scam.”

After agreeing to go with the woman, he found himself in a room full of casting directors who asked him to read lines for what would become the first episode of the show.

The star confessed at the time of his talk with GQ: “I had to change it a little bit,” he says of the pages he was given. “To make it sound real, like how I would say it.”

He was soon offered the role of Fezco - a drug dealer with a heart of gold - and become a fan favourite.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111



