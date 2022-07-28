Angelina Jolie's lawyers tried to publically serve Brad Pitt with legal papers. Photo / AP

Brad Pitt escaped being served in a publicly humiliating fashion.

Despite Angelina Jolie and the Fight Club actor parting ways in 2016, the former couple have continued to make headlines in a complex battle over the ownership of their Château Miraval winery in France.

Page Six has now reported the former couple's legal battle could have been even messier if Jolie's lawyers were successful in their attempts to publicly serve Pitt with a subpoena.

The publication claimed lawyers for the Salt actress were so desperate to serve her ex husband with a subpoena relating to the French winery that they had positioned process servers at the most glamorous events in Hollywood in an attempt to catch him off guard.

Insiders claimed it was a difficult job for the servers to physically hand the Bullet Train actor the papers - which makes it a legal requirement for someone to respond to a court - leading them to try do so at such public events.

One of those events happened to be the February 2022 SAG Awards.

Pitt, however, did not attend the SAG Awards resulting in Jolie's lawyers making a plan to serve him at the Oscars in March, but the plan was ultimately called off as Pitt's lawyers responded to Jolie's.

The former couple separated in 2016 but have since been engaged in a bitter legal battle regarding the ownership of their French winery. Photo / AP

It comes after the actress sold her share of the French winery in October 2021, a decision which was quickly slammed by Pitt who sued her with claims that it was an "unlawful" move designed to "inflict harm" on him.

Jolie responded by claiming, "the truth is yet to come out".

A representative for the Maleficent actress said: "Mr Pitt's lawsuit against Ms Jolie is an extension of a false narrative, and the truth of the situation has still not been made public. After the events that led to Ms Jolie filing for divorce and her years devoted to caring for their children, Ms Jolie and the children have not been able to return to the property, and she made the difficult decision to sell her stake in the business.

"After making multiple offers to her ex-husband, and knowing the business will be inherited by their children, she found a business partner with experience in the alcohol industry."

Meanwhile Pitt's lawyers argue he "poured money and sweat equity" into the business over the years and they claim the couple had previously agreed to never sell their share of Chateau Miraval without each other's consent.