And just like that ... the women of Sex and the City got older and people can't stop slamming them for it

To the haters on social media Sarah Jessica Parker says: "I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop ageing? Disappear?" Photo / Getty Images

It has been a long time between cosmopolitans for the women of Sex and the City. The joy should be in abundance as fans eagerly anticipate the return of their favourite characters in the show's reboot, And Just Like that ... but many are unhappy about one unavoidable fact. Time has passed and the cast aged and Sarah Jessica Parker is really sick of being reminded of that fact, especially as she doesn't believe that the same ageism is directed towards men. In fact, she labels the shallow comments about her appearance as "misogynist".

The 56-year-old actress believes that she and the other female cast members of And Just Like That ... - such as Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon - are treated differently to their male counterparts.

She said: "There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man. Grey hair grey hair grey hair. Does she have grey hair?'

"I'm sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of grey hair, and he's exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don't know what to tell you people."

Sarah feels particularly frustrated by the critical comments on social media.

The actress thinks she'll always be criticised, irrespective of how she looks.

She told Vogue magazine: "It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better.

"I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop ageing? Disappear?"

Meanwhile, a source recently suggested that Kim Cattrall could still star in the second season of And Just Like That ...

The 65-year-old actress played Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, and the writers are keen to entice Kim to return for the sequel series.

The insider said: "We'll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn't a one-off, this will be a series.

"It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.

"We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season – the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise."