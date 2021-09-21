Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, death mystery deepens. Video / HBO Max

There has been a lot intrigue and speculation about the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, titled And Just Like That, particularly around the absence of Kim Cattrall and the rumours that a main character is going to die.

After being spotted filming a funeral scene during production of the reboot, many speculated that the show creators were going to explain Samantha's (played by Cattrall) by killing her. A short teaser video released yesterday has shifted suspicions elsewhere, with many wondering. Does Mr Big die?

The trailer shows Carrie, played by Sarah Jessican Parker, and Mr Big, played by Chris Noth, still very much in love after so much time. The reboot comes more than a decade after the show ended. Carrie and Mr Big had a tumultuous off and on relationship so the fact that they are still very much in love is good news for fans of the show.

It seems, however, that the deliberate focus on Big and Carrie, particularly the deliberate display of affection between them, has many wondering if it is alluding to tragedy in their future.

The Daily Mail reported: "a person close to the show teased that it is going to be a big death." Is the use of the word "big" a cryptic clue?

Fans of the show will also be relieved to see that the stylish Manhattan fashion at the heart of the original series is still very much a feature of the reboot. In the trailer Carrie is seen reuniting with Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, played by Kristin Davis and Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon in the fashion-forward outfits we all know and love.