Leaked Sex And The City script reveals shocking detail in reboot

The stars of Sex And The City are set to reunite in a sequel for HBO Max. Photo / @craigblankenhorn

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Details leaked from the script for the hugely anticipated Sex And The City sequel appear to reveal that one of the show's beloved couples have split.

The script shows Carrie Bradshaw and Mr Big have separated and are in the middle of bitter divorce proceedings, reports the New York Post.

Star Sarah Jessica Parker has been spotted filming in New York as the inimitable Carrie Bradshaw - but Page Six has exclusively revealed that in the new HBO Max series And Just Like That, the character complains about her split from Mr Big, played by Chris Noth.

Big and Carrie tied the knot in the first Sex And The City film in 2008, after her left her at the altar at the New York Public Library.

But according to Page Six, a look at the reboot's script reveals that Carrie, now in her 50s and hosting a podcast, has split from Big and is fighting with him over finances.

The scene from the script shows Carrie out for dinner with Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), where she tells them she isn't in a good place.

"I was taping the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn't eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Now I'm just one of the wives he was taking care of?"

Faithful fans of the show will remember that Big was married twice before Carrie came along - to publisher Barbara and to Natasha Naginsky.

The couple struggled through their first few years of marriage before Carrie had a brief affair with her ex-fiance Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, in the second SATC film. But when she told Big the truth, he gave her a huge black diamond ring to confirm their commitment to each other.

While Kim Cattrall won't reprise her role as Samantha Jones, HBO Max has announced that Sara Ramírez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman have been added to the cast.

Ramírez will play Che Diaz, a queer comedian who hosts a podcast regularly featuring Carrie. Parker plays Lisa Todd Wexley, a mum of three nicknamed LTW. Choudhury plays real estate broker Seema Patel, while Pittman appears as "brilliant yet challenging" Columbia Law professor Dr Nya Wallace.

There's no word yet on how these new characters will fit in to the lives of Carrie and her friends.