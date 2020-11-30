Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried finally stakes her claim

9 minutes to read

Seyfried on her Catskills farm, which she bought to remind herself that a set is not home. Photo / Molly Matalon, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Kyle Buchanan

The Mean Girls and Mamma Mia! actress knows her performances as Marion Davies in Mank will be a turning point in her career. But first, she had to put some distance between herself and Hollywood.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.