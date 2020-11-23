Website of the Year
Premium
Entertainment

Anthony Hopkins makes it look simple. (And maybe it should be)

10 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Kyle Buchanan

In the dementia drama The Father, the 82-year-old actor turns in a career-capping performance and yet claims, "No acting required."

Had I misheard Anthony Hopkins?

Perhaps there was some sort of glitch on our Zoom

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.