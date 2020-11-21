Website of the Year

Michael J. Fox discusses his new memoir, No Time Like the Future

8 minutes to read

Actor and author Michael J. Fox in New York. Photo / Celeste Slo, New York Times

New York Times
By: Elisabeth Egan

When it comes to living with uncertainty, Michael J. Fox is a pro. He talks to Elisabeth Egan about his new memoir.

Two years ago, Michael J. Fox had surgery to remove a benign tumour

