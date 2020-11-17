Website of the Year
Premium
Entertainment

The Crown's Erin Doherty: How I became a Princess Anne superfan

20 minutes to read
The Times
By: Andrew Billen

When Erin Doherty won the part of Princess Anne in The Crown, she wasn't even sure who she was. The 28-year-old from Crawley has gone on to capture the Princess Royal – including, in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.