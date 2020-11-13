Website of the Year
Premium
Entertainment

The Crown takes on Princess Diana: Exclusive pictures and interviews

15 minutes to read
The Times
By: Megan Agnew

Charles has found a wife, Andy's got a racy new girlfriend and Thatcher's coming for tea... Megan Agnew gets an exclusive tour behind the scenes of the most wild and lavish series yet.

Lasers. That's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.