Adele reveals her Instagram password was revoked after Notting Hill Carnival photo

Adele helps a fan propose to his girlfriend at her One Night Only show. Video / CBS

Adele has revealed her management team revoked her Instagram password after she courted controversy with one of her posts last year.

The music megastar, 33, told YouTube makeup star Nikkie de Jager she was allowed to access her social media accounts to send memes to friends during lockdown, but had the privilege revoked when she made a headline-making post.

"In Covid they let me have my password. I was never allowed by passwords for my socials before," she said when asked if she reads her direct messages.

Adele says her management took her password away after she posted a picture which 'a lot of people know about', seemingly referring to the Notting Hill Carnival controversy. Photo / Supplied

"That's actually quite a well-known fact. But obviously the internet was on fire during Covid it kept everyone's morale up!"

"Oh was that because you kept responding to everyone?" asked Nikkie, to which Adele responded: "No no I think they were just worried that if I got drunk or annoyed … Not really about responding to anyone, more just posting my general thoughts.

"Then I posted a picture, which a lot of people know about. It's the only picture I posted myself … and then they took my password away from me again."

Adele was seemingly referring to a photo she shared last September in which she was wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top and Bantu knots to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival.

The photo led to a barrage of claims of cultural appropriation given the Bantu knot hairstyle is usually only worn by women of African descent.

Adele later admitted in an interview for British Vogue that she "didn't read the f***ing room" when she shared the snap.

In hindsight, she said, she "totally" understands why a backlash occurred.

Adele in Adele One Night Only. Photo / Supplied

Adele, 33, also said she didn't delete the photo from her page so she could learn from her mistakes.

"I could see comments being like, 'The nerve to not take it down,' which I totally get," she said. "But if I take it down, it's me acting like it never happened. And it did. I totally get why people felt like it was appropriating."

She went on to say she learned that bantu knots aren't just a hairstyle — indeed, they serve a functional and cosmetic purpose for certain hair types — and made the unfortunate discovery that they are novel to white women for a good reason.

"I was wearing a hairstyle that is actually to protect Afro hair. [It] ruined mine, obviously," she said.