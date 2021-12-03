Seth Rogen's hilarious Adele confession: He was high and front row at her exclusive Los Angeles show

Adele invited special guests to her secret show at the Griffith Observatory. Photo / Getty Images

Seth Rogen and his wife "smoked a ton of weed" before Adele's TV special.

The 'Knocked Up' actor and his spouse Lauren Miller were among the celebrity attendees at last month's 'Adele One Night Only' show - in which the 'Hello' hitmaker sang and was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey - and despite the high-profile nature of the programme, the 39-year-old actor insisted he had no idea he was going to be on camera.

He said: "We smoked a ton of weed … We pull up and we see cranes, camera cranes, there's drones flying around, there's an entire crew there, and I'm like, 'Oh no, we are at the filming of a television special I think. We're on a television show.' "And I'm like, 'Maybe it's not that big a television special,' and then the first person I see is Oprah Winfrey."

And the couple got a bigger shock when they went to pick up their tickets for what Seth insisted he was told was a "small" show as it turned out they'd been given the best seats in the house.

Seth Rogen still hasn't figured out why he was selected to be in the front row of Adele's secret Los Angeles concert. Photo / Getty Images

He added in an interview with Jimmy Fallon: "I was there. I was in the front row of the Adele concert. And that is as surprising to me as anyone. Because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all.

"And then me and my wife were like, 'Well maybe we can just kind of like slink into the background.' Like, we'll just sit in the back, it's fine, we're not equipped mentally to deal with doing this right now really."

Recalling then being given seats 1A and 1B, he added: "'We're as close as you can fathomably be. I sit down there's a camera literally pointed at my face."

The 'Santa Inc' star spent the whole show worrying about the fact the even more famous people around him should have had his and Lauren's seats.

He laughed: "I could just feel them be insulted that I had such a good seat.

"I was in front of Drake. There is no world where I should be in front of Drake! How is that possible? And I could just feel Drake's eyes drilling into the back of my head like, 'Why am I in 3R and he's in 1A?'

"I was six rows in front of like Ellen DeGeneres and Kris Jenner! I truly have no idea why they did that."

Although he was stoned, Seth did his best to "look cool" whenever the camera was on him but admitted it wasn't easy.

He said: "The whole time I'm like, 'Just try to look cool.' Which is not a healthy thought to have. It was hard for me to look cool. I'm uncomfortable, I'm too close.

"I feel like Leonardo DiCaprio behind me thinking like, 'Did Seth Rogen write 'Rolling in the Deep?' Is that why he's so close?'"