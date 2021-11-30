Adele announces 2022 Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace

Adele: One Night Only Preview. Video / CBS / Harpo Productions

Adele has announced a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum inside the world-famous Caesars Palace Hotel.

After much speculation over the Can I Get It singer landing a stint in Sin City, including allegedly getting advice from Celine Dion, the 33-year-old Grammy-winner has now confirmed the Weekends with Adeleresi dency, which will kick off on January 21, 2022.

Presale tickets are available via the Ticketmaster Verified Fan have already begun and a "Verified Fan Presale" will begin on December 7.

And "only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first-come, first-served basis".

Luxurious hotel Caesars Palace at twilight. Photo / Getty Images

My Heart Will Go On hitmaker Celine played in the US city during a record-breaking four-year run between 2003 and 2007 before returning to perform in Vegas from 2011 to 2019.

And a source recently claimed: "Adele adores Celine. When they met she asked all about how she manages the workload.

"Celine was happy to help and recommend Vegas. Adele wants to be near her LA home so it's a great option."

Adele on One Night Only. Photo / Supplied

The Easy On Me hitmaker's latest LP, 30, just broke several records, including becoming the top-selling album in the US after three days.

The Hometown Glory hitmaker smashed a record previously held by Taylor Swift's evermore - which sold 462,000 copies in the first week - by selling more than 500,000 copies of her new LP in the first few days of release.

According to Billboard, stats from MRC Data revealed the new album - which contains songs such as "I Drink Wine" and "My Little Love" - takes the title of this year's biggest individual week of sales, beating the record set by Taylor's re-released version of "Red", "Red (Taylor's Version)", which dropped on November 12 and sold 396,000 copies by the week ending November 18.

It is expected to hit number one on the Billboard chart - when it is announced on December 4 - and would therefore become the hitmaker's third album to do so Stateside, after 2015's 25 and 2011's 21.

Adele, on One Night Only. Photo / Getty Images

Adele's promotion of her album has led her to do two television specials - one on CBS, which featured a performance and a heartfelt interview with Oprah Winfrey, airing on November 14 in the US, and another on ITV in the UK, with the star answering questions from the star-studded crowd.

The latter, titled An Audience with Adele, featured a host of famous faces in the audience, such as her good pal and comedian Alan Carr.