Adele has reportedly been offered "millions" by streaming giant Netflix for a special feature. Photo / Getty Images

Adele has reportedly been offered "millions" by streaming giant Netflix for a special feature. Photo / Getty Images

Netflix has reportedly offered Adele "millions" to make a special feature charting her comeback.

The 33-year-old superstar has just made a record-breaking return with her latest LP, "30", and after two TV specials in the US and UK, there is a chance fans could see a docu-film on the streaming service, which would include footage from her UK comeback gigs at American Express presents BST Hyde Park next July.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Adele is the most in-demand woman of the moment and Netflix thinks it could create something really special with her.

"Her team have been app­r­oached about a possible multimillion-pound film that would chart her comeback and huge BST shows next July.

"At the moment any plans for a world tour are on ice because of Covid and this film could bring Adele live closer to fans who weren't able to get tickets.

Adele has reportedly been offered "millions" by streaming giant Netflix for a special feature. Photo / Getty Images

"Netflix has done amazing music films with stars including Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes and it thinks Adele's could be incredible if she was up for it."

The insider said the "I Drink Wine" singer would be given full "creative freedom".

They added: "Those involved in the early stages of the proposal have made it clear Adele would be in the driving seat.

"She would have total creative freedom and full approvals on the edits if they do give the project the green light."

At the weekend, "An Audience With Adele" aired on ITV in the UK, and the "Hometown Glory" singer answered questions from A-listers in the crowd, including the likes of Dame Emma Thompson, Samuel L Jackson and Stormzy.

In a US special, "Adele One Night Only", the Grammy winner sat down for a one-on-one chat with TV legend Oprah Winfrey and gave the live debut of songs from her record before it was released.