Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 again

Bryan Adams in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 again.

The 'Summer of 69' hitmaker revealed he was on his way to hospital in Milan, Italy, after arriving into the country and being told he had the virus, just weeks after he was forced to pull out of his appearance at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction after a positive test result.

Sharing photos on Instagram of himself at Milan Malpensa airport and in an ambulance, he wrote: "Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it's off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support."

It is unclear if the 62-year-old singer's positive test is due to contracting the virus again or if, as many of those affected do, he has just continued to test positive well beyond the period he was contagious.

However, it is believed he was taken to hospital just to undergo a more reliable PCR test.

When it was announced he had the virus on 30 October, his spokesperson said at the time that he was fully vaccinated and had no symptoms.

Last year, Bryan came under fire after claiming "bat-eating" people had caused the coronavirus pandemic.

Lashing out after his three-night London residency was cancelled, he fumed: "Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f***ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b*****ds, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.

"My message to them other than 'thanks a f**king lot' is go vegan."

He later apologised to anyone his remarks offended and insisted he was just having a "rant" about animal cruelty and trying to urge people to try a plant-based diet.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of himself singing 'Into the Fire': "Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday.

"No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.

"I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world."